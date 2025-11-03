Fragile Ceasefire: The Complex Exchange of Hostage Remains Between Israel and Gaza

Israel and Gaza have embarked on a delicate exchange of hostage remains, underpinning a fragile month-old ceasefire. The process is fraught with emotional tension, as families await identification and return of their loved ones.

The swap began in October, and while progress has been made, with the return of 17 remains, challenges remain as forensic experts work towards official identification. In recent developments, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the return of Omer Neutra's remains, adding a personal dimension to the ongoing negotiations.

The ceasefire is a component of a larger peace plan brokered by the U.S., addressing the potential formation of an international stabilization force, disarmament of Hamas, and the governance of Gaza. Yet, several humanitarian and political hurdles remain unresolved, testing the ceasefire's durability.

(With inputs from agencies.)