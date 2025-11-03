Judicial Block on National Guard Deployment in Portland
A federal judge in Oregon has halted Trump's administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland until further notice after failing to find credible evidence of out-of-control protests. This decision comes amid legal disputes over the federalisation of military force in US cities.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in Oregon has temporarily barred the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland until at least Friday. The judge, Karin Immergut, found no credible evidence suggesting that protests in the city had escalated beyond control.
This ruling is part of ongoing legal battles between the city, state, and federal government, challenging the administration's efforts to use federal troops in domestic law enforcement. The lawsuit, filed in September by Portland and Oregon, seeks to prevent such deployment.
The decision followed a three-day trial where both parties debated the legality of using military forces domestically. Judge Immergut, appointed by Trump, announced she will issue a final order on Friday after reviewing more than 750 pieces of evidence presented during the trial.
ALSO READ
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy
Serbia's Political Tensions Escalate Amidst Protests
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Secures Support Amidst Opposition Protests
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru
Tanzania in Turmoil: Election Protests Erupt Nationwide