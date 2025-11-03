Judicial Block on National Guard Deployment in Portland

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in Oregon has temporarily barred the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland until at least Friday. The judge, Karin Immergut, found no credible evidence suggesting that protests in the city had escalated beyond control.

This ruling is part of ongoing legal battles between the city, state, and federal government, challenging the administration's efforts to use federal troops in domestic law enforcement. The lawsuit, filed in September by Portland and Oregon, seeks to prevent such deployment.

The decision followed a three-day trial where both parties debated the legality of using military forces domestically. Judge Immergut, appointed by Trump, announced she will issue a final order on Friday after reviewing more than 750 pieces of evidence presented during the trial.