Left Menu

Judicial Block on National Guard Deployment in Portland

A federal judge in Oregon has halted Trump's administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland until further notice after failing to find credible evidence of out-of-control protests. This decision comes amid legal disputes over the federalisation of military force in US cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:58 IST
Judicial Block on National Guard Deployment in Portland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in Oregon has temporarily barred the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland until at least Friday. The judge, Karin Immergut, found no credible evidence suggesting that protests in the city had escalated beyond control.

This ruling is part of ongoing legal battles between the city, state, and federal government, challenging the administration's efforts to use federal troops in domestic law enforcement. The lawsuit, filed in September by Portland and Oregon, seeks to prevent such deployment.

The decision followed a three-day trial where both parties debated the legality of using military forces domestically. Judge Immergut, appointed by Trump, announced she will issue a final order on Friday after reviewing more than 750 pieces of evidence presented during the trial.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025