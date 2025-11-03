Cross-Border Funds Scandal: British National Under Investigation

A British citizen, Shamsul Huda Khan, faces allegations of illegally collecting foreign funds under the guise of promoting Islamic education in India, officials reported on Monday.

The authorities filed an FIR based on a complaint from the District Minority Welfare Officer, highlighting illicit activities tied to Khan in relation to foreign funding.

Khan, a native of Deoria Lala in Sant Kabir Nagar, reportedly ran an NGO along with two madrassas despite his foreign status, sparking recommendations for their official registration's cancellation.

