Cross-Border Funds Scandal: British National Under Investigation

A British national, Shamsul Huda Khan, is under investigation for allegedly collecting illegal foreign funds in the name of promoting Islamic education in India. An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint by the District Minority Welfare Officer, with further probes underway by local authorities.

Updated: 03-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:15 IST
A British citizen, Shamsul Huda Khan, faces allegations of illegally collecting foreign funds under the guise of promoting Islamic education in India, officials reported on Monday.

The authorities filed an FIR based on a complaint from the District Minority Welfare Officer, highlighting illicit activities tied to Khan in relation to foreign funding.

Khan, a native of Deoria Lala in Sant Kabir Nagar, reportedly ran an NGO along with two madrassas despite his foreign status, sparking recommendations for their official registration's cancellation.

