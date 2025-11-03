Transport Department Urges Stakeholders to Comment on SA’s Airfreight Strategy

The National Department of Transport (DOT) has called on all stakeholders in the aviation and logistics sectors to submit their inputs before the 7 November 2025 deadline for public comments on the gazetted Airfreight Strategy of South Africa. The department emphasized that the new strategy represents a significant step toward modernizing and integrating the nation’s airfreight system — a critical enabler of economic growth and regional trade.

Building a Smarter, Greener Airfreight Network

The draft Airfreight Strategy outlines 11 priority areas, one of the most notable being the integration of drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) into the transport system. Far from being a mere technical addition, UAVs are described in the strategy as a transformative force poised to reshape logistics efficiency and inclusivity across South Africa.

“Drones or UAVs offer a powerful solution for the ‘first and last mile’ of delivery. They will complement the conventional road-based transportation by rapidly moving smaller, time-sensitive, and high-value shipments. For businesses, this means lower operational costs, faster delivery times, and a significant boost to e-commerce growth,” the DOT stated.

The department noted that drone technology could be a game-changer for rural and remote communities, enabling access to essential goods, medical supplies, and agricultural services in areas where road infrastructure remains poor or unreliable.

Enhancing Resilience and Sustainability

Beyond improving accessibility, the DOT highlighted that drones could play a crucial role in strengthening supply chain resilience. “By offering an agile, alternative transport option, drones or UAVs add a crucial layer of resilience to supply chains, ensuring continuity during disasters like floods or infrastructure failures,” it said.

The technology also aligns with South Africa’s commitments to global sustainability goals, offering a low-emission and energy-efficient solution to reduce the carbon footprint of freight transport.

Addressing Systemic Challenges in Airfreight

The DOT’s review of the national transport framework revealed that while passenger and commercial aviation have advanced significantly, the airfreight sub-sector has lagged behind. Fragmented cargo corridors, limited regional connectivity, and outdated infrastructure have constrained South Africa’s ability to fully exploit its geographic and economic advantages.

“The situation limits the country’s trade and logistical capabilities, thus emphasising the need for a more integrated and efficient airfreight network to unlock its full potential,” the department said.

The draft Airfreight Strategy seeks to close these gaps by improving infrastructure coordination, digitizing operations, and enhancing private-sector participation. It builds on the foundation laid by the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) of 2017, incorporating lessons from a series of future-focused assessments conducted over the past few years.

National Dialogue on the Future of Air Logistics

Since its publication, the draft strategy has generated widespread discussion among aviation experts, logistics firms, and technology innovators, particularly around the regulatory framework and safety standards for UAV operations. The DOT reiterated the importance of public engagement, urging stakeholders — including logistics companies, freight forwarders, drone operators, and industry associations — to take advantage of the consultation window.

“Given the public conversation on drones or UAVs that has sparked in the wake of publication of the draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa, it is essential for the DOT to implore the public, once more, to submit their comments,” the department emphasized.

Economic Transformation Through Airfreight

If fully implemented, the strategy is expected to unlock new economic opportunities by improving export logistics, facilitating intra-African trade, and positioning South Africa as a regional airfreight hub. The integration of drones and smart logistics systems could also help small businesses, particularly in e-commerce and agriculture, gain faster access to markets.

By focusing on modernization, sustainability, and inclusivity, the Airfreight Strategy aims to ensure that South Africa’s air logistics ecosystem keeps pace with global trends while contributing to the nation’s long-term development goals.

Submission Deadline Approaching

The public comment period, which opened on 26 September 2025, will close on 7 November 2025. Interested parties can access the gazetted draft strategy through the Department of Transport’s official website and are encouraged to submit written feedback before the deadline.

The DOT has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and participatory process, noting that the final Airfreight Strategy will reflect a broad spectrum of inputs from government, industry, and civil society stakeholders.