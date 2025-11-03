Legal Battle Over Lead Poisoning: Anglo American Faces Historic Class Action in South Africa

An appeal hearing commenced Monday in South Africa to determine the culpability of a subsidiary of British mining giant Anglo American PLC for long-term lead poisoning affecting approximately 140,000 individuals in Zambia.

The plaintiffs, predominantly women and children, are requesting that South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal overturn a previous judgment by a lower court that dismissed their lawsuit against Anglo American South Africa. They argue that a Kabwe-based mine, which had ties to Anglo American South Africa from 1925 to 1974, severely contaminated generations of locals.

The lower court in Johannesburg dismissed the case citing insufficient initial evidence of poisoning and labeling it "an unmanageable class action" due to the difficulty of each affected individual having to prove their illness resulted from lead poisoning. In contrast, rights organizations like Amnesty International support the lawsuit, referencing medical studies showing alarmingly high lead levels in Kabwe children's blood.