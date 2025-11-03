Legal Battle Over Lead Poisoning: Anglo American Faces Historic Class Action in South Africa
An appeal hearing in South Africa questions the liability of Anglo American PLC's subsidiary for decades-long lead poisoning affecting 140,000 people in Zambia. The class action case, dismissed by a lower court due to lack of evidence, seeks accountability for pollution linked to a Kabwe mine.
An appeal hearing commenced Monday in South Africa to determine the culpability of a subsidiary of British mining giant Anglo American PLC for long-term lead poisoning affecting approximately 140,000 individuals in Zambia.
The plaintiffs, predominantly women and children, are requesting that South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal overturn a previous judgment by a lower court that dismissed their lawsuit against Anglo American South Africa. They argue that a Kabwe-based mine, which had ties to Anglo American South Africa from 1925 to 1974, severely contaminated generations of locals.
The lower court in Johannesburg dismissed the case citing insufficient initial evidence of poisoning and labeling it "an unmanageable class action" due to the difficulty of each affected individual having to prove their illness resulted from lead poisoning. In contrast, rights organizations like Amnesty International support the lawsuit, referencing medical studies showing alarmingly high lead levels in Kabwe children's blood.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Tariffs
DMK Challenges Electoral Roll Orders in Supreme Court
Supreme Court Upholds Aakash's EGM Amid Glas Trust Challenge
Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Bandra Worli Sea Link Land Reclamation's Beneficiaries
Supreme Court Grants Vodafone Idea Relief on AGR Dues