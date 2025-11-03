Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Lead Poisoning: Anglo American Faces Historic Class Action in South Africa

An appeal hearing in South Africa questions the liability of Anglo American PLC's subsidiary for decades-long lead poisoning affecting 140,000 people in Zambia. The class action case, dismissed by a lower court due to lack of evidence, seeks accountability for pollution linked to a Kabwe mine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:38 IST
An appeal hearing commenced Monday in South Africa to determine the culpability of a subsidiary of British mining giant Anglo American PLC for long-term lead poisoning affecting approximately 140,000 individuals in Zambia.

The plaintiffs, predominantly women and children, are requesting that South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal overturn a previous judgment by a lower court that dismissed their lawsuit against Anglo American South Africa. They argue that a Kabwe-based mine, which had ties to Anglo American South Africa from 1925 to 1974, severely contaminated generations of locals.

The lower court in Johannesburg dismissed the case citing insufficient initial evidence of poisoning and labeling it "an unmanageable class action" due to the difficulty of each affected individual having to prove their illness resulted from lead poisoning. In contrast, rights organizations like Amnesty International support the lawsuit, referencing medical studies showing alarmingly high lead levels in Kabwe children's blood.

