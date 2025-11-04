Stalker Nabbed: Actress Harassed Online

Police arrested a man named Naveen K for allegedly using social media to stalk and sexually harass a television actress with vulgar messages and videos. Despite being blocked, he continued the harassment via fake accounts.

The accused reportedly sent lewd videos, including inappropriate personal clips, to the actress over several months. Calls for him to desist went unheeded, prompting her to set up a meeting at a local restaurant to confront him.

Police intervened after the confrontation, arresting Naveen K. Charges have been filed under relevant sections for sexual harassment and stalking at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.