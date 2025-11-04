Left Menu

Shocking Bonded Labour Case Uncovered in Thane

An 11-year-old tribal boy in Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly forced into bonded labour by his father for Rs 2,000 per month. The crime was exposed by a tribal organization. A case has been registered, and a probe is ongoing, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:19 IST
An appalling case of bonded labour has surfaced in Thane district, Maharashtra, involving an 11-year-old tribal boy. Police have taken action against the boy's father and his employer, following allegations that the child was coerced into labour for meagre pay.

The boy's plight was discovered by a vigilant tribal organization actively campaigning against child marriage and bonded labour. They found the boy tending goats in a village within the district, prompting immediate intervention.

Authorities have registered a case under various sections of the Bonded Labour Abolition Act and the Child Labour Act, among others. Although a full-scale probe is underway, arrests are yet to be executed.

