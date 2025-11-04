Shocking Bonded Labour Case Uncovered in Thane

An appalling case of bonded labour has surfaced in Thane district, Maharashtra, involving an 11-year-old tribal boy. Police have taken action against the boy's father and his employer, following allegations that the child was coerced into labour for meagre pay.

The boy's plight was discovered by a vigilant tribal organization actively campaigning against child marriage and bonded labour. They found the boy tending goats in a village within the district, prompting immediate intervention.

Authorities have registered a case under various sections of the Bonded Labour Abolition Act and the Child Labour Act, among others. Although a full-scale probe is underway, arrests are yet to be executed.

