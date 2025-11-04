Left Menu

Cyprus Unveils Plan for Middle East Security Hub

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides proposes a regional organisation to enhance Middle East security and stability, likening it to NATO or OSCE. Cyprus aims to act as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and the Middle East, leveraging its strategic role in regional evacuations and aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:27 IST
Cyprus Unveils Plan for Middle East Security Hub
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus is pushing forward with ambitious plans to establish a regional organisation focused on security in the tumultuous Middle East area, President Nikos Christodoulides announced Tuesday.

In a move likened to Western entities such as NATO and OSCE, Christodoulides elaborated during a Nicosia conference that Cyprus is diligently working to develop the political prerequisites essential for launching this initiative.

Christodoulides positioned Cyprus as a potential diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern neighbors, highlighting its prior roles in evacuating civilians from conflict zones and facilitating humanitarian efforts to Gaza via maritime routes. This proposal could pave the way for increased regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025