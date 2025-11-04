Cyprus Unveils Plan for Middle East Security Hub
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides proposes a regional organisation to enhance Middle East security and stability, likening it to NATO or OSCE. Cyprus aims to act as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and the Middle East, leveraging its strategic role in regional evacuations and aid delivery.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus is pushing forward with ambitious plans to establish a regional organisation focused on security in the tumultuous Middle East area, President Nikos Christodoulides announced Tuesday.
In a move likened to Western entities such as NATO and OSCE, Christodoulides elaborated during a Nicosia conference that Cyprus is diligently working to develop the political prerequisites essential for launching this initiative.
Christodoulides positioned Cyprus as a potential diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern neighbors, highlighting its prior roles in evacuating civilians from conflict zones and facilitating humanitarian efforts to Gaza via maritime routes. This proposal could pave the way for increased regional cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Challenges: Anatomy of a Fragile Peace
GOP Senator Pushes Anti-Smuggling Aid to Malaysia
U.S. Senators Call for Action Against Sudan's RSF Amid Mounting Crises
High-Spending Battle: New Jersey's Gubernatorial Race Sparks National Interest
U.S. Senators Urge Strong Action Over Sudan's RSF Crisis