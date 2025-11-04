Cyprus Unveils Plan for Middle East Security Hub

Cyprus is pushing forward with ambitious plans to establish a regional organisation focused on security in the tumultuous Middle East area, President Nikos Christodoulides announced Tuesday.

In a move likened to Western entities such as NATO and OSCE, Christodoulides elaborated during a Nicosia conference that Cyprus is diligently working to develop the political prerequisites essential for launching this initiative.

Christodoulides positioned Cyprus as a potential diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern neighbors, highlighting its prior roles in evacuating civilians from conflict zones and facilitating humanitarian efforts to Gaza via maritime routes. This proposal could pave the way for increased regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)