TGHRC Demands Accountability Following Tragic Ranga Reddy Accident

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has demanded comprehensive reports from the NHAI and key government bodies following a tragic road accident in Ranga Reddy district. This incident, involving a tipper lorry and a government bus, resulted in 19 deaths and over 30 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has launched an investigation into a tragic road accident that claimed 19 lives in Ranga Reddy district. The commission, led by Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, has demanded detailed reports from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and several government departments by December 12.

With recurring road accidents highlighting serious safety and enforcement issues, the commission cited violations of the Right to Life under Article 21. The accident saw a gravel-laden tipper lorry collide head-on with a government bus, leaving 19 dead and injuring over 30 others.

The TGHRC aims to ensure accountability and rectify alleged gross negligence in road safety measures. Injured victims are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, although none suffered major injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

