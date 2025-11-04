Left Menu

Bankman-Fried Appeals: A Crypto Giant's Battle for Justice

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, is appealing his 25-year fraud sentence. Convicted of stealing $8 billion, his lawyers argue the trial was unfair as evidence supporting his claim of solvency was excluded. Bankman-Fried's case is under scrutiny amid an ongoing quest for a presidential pardon.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the once-prominent founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is seeking to overturn his 25-year prison sentence for fraud, asserting that pivotal evidence was unjustly excluded from his trial.

A Manhattan jury found him guilty of stealing $8 billion from FTX customers, despite his insistence that he had not stolen funds. His defense is appealing to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing the trial's fairness was compromised.

Prosecutors presented damning evidence, including testimony from former associates. Media reports suggest efforts to obtain a presidential pardon, although former President Trump's stance on the matter remains unclear.

