Ukraine's Steadfast March Towards EU Membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about Ukraine's progress towards EU membership following the European Commission's latest reform report. He highlighted Ukraine's readiness to begin negotiations in key areas, urging the EU to eliminate remaining barriers for a unified continent.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the nation's progress towards European Union membership, following a favorable reform assessment by the European Commission.
He announced Ukraine's preparedness to initiate discussions in three negotiation clusters, signifying a significant stride in their EU aspirations.
Zelenskiy called on the EU to remove any remaining hurdles, aiming for a more cohesive and strong Europe.
