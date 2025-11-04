Foiling the Plot: Delhi Police Thwart Potential Gang Strike
Delhi Police arrested Vinod and Dhruv, connected to the Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang, preventing a possible violent strike in Delhi. The gang was regrouping under Om Parkash's directives from Tihar Jail. The arrests also involved seizures of illegal firearms, halting their criminal plans in the capital.
In a breakthrough operation, the Delhi Police have arrested two members of the Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang, effectively preventing a potential violent strike in the capital.
The suspects, identified as Vinod and Dhruv, were tracking under the police radar for their unusual visits to Tihar Jail to meet Om Parkash and his brother Amit, raising suspicions of regrouping and planned criminal activities.
The operation led to the seizure of illegal firearms from the suspects, highlighting the police's vigilant efforts in thwarting criminal activities orchestrated from within prison walls.
