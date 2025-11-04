Left Menu

Germany Boosts Support: €3 Billion More for Ukraine Aid

Germany plans to boost its financial aid to Ukraine by €3 billion in 2024, reaffirming its position as Europe's largest military aid contributor to Ukraine against Russia's aggression. The funds will cover military needs including artillery and air-defence systems, as part of the 2026 budget adjustments.

Updated: 04-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:56 IST
Germany is set to significantly increase its financial aid to Ukraine by approximately €3 billion next year, a finance ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday. This decision bolsters Germany's standing as Europe's principal military aid provider to Ukraine, having contributed around €40 billion since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to the ministry, Germany's support for Ukraine will continue indefinitely to counteract Russia's war of aggression. The finance and defense ministers will include an additional €3 billion for Ukraine in the final adjustments of the 2026 budget, as initially reported by business daily Handelsblatt.

The increased funding is earmarked for military equipment such as artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air-defense systems. A government source informed Reuters that Chancellor Friedrich Merz endorsed the plans, which are anticipated to receive widespread agreement.

