Explosive Halloween Prank Rocks Harvard Med School

In a shocking turn of Halloween night events, two Massachusetts men were arrested for causing an explosion at Harvard Medical School's campus. The young men, Logan Patterson and Dominick Cardoza, allegedly broke into a research facility on Saturday morning and set off a commercial firework, according to federal prosecutors.

While the explosion thankfully resulted in no injuries and only minimal property damage, the incident has raised concerns. 'Anxiety levels naturally rise when the public learns that an explosion was intentionally caused,' U.S. Attorney Leah Foley emphasized at a press conference, highlighting the gravity of the situation despite the lack of casualties.

Surveillance footage and charging documents painted a damning picture, capturing the suspects lighting fireworks, scaling fences, and entering the Harvard Medical School premises. Though both men have been released following a court appearance, their lawyers maintain optimism about resolving the case, insisting the actions were not malicious.

