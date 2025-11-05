Left Menu

Explosive Halloween Prank Rocks Harvard Med School

Two men, Logan Patterson and Dominick Cardoza, were arrested for causing an explosion at Harvard Medical School using fireworks, amidst ongoing Halloween festivities in Boston. Surveillance footage implicated the pair, who were released post-initial court appearance, as authorities continue investigating the incident as intentional, despite claims of it being a harmless prank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 06:48 IST
Explosive Halloween Prank Rocks Harvard Med School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of Halloween night events, two Massachusetts men were arrested for causing an explosion at Harvard Medical School's campus. The young men, Logan Patterson and Dominick Cardoza, allegedly broke into a research facility on Saturday morning and set off a commercial firework, according to federal prosecutors.

While the explosion thankfully resulted in no injuries and only minimal property damage, the incident has raised concerns. 'Anxiety levels naturally rise when the public learns that an explosion was intentionally caused,' U.S. Attorney Leah Foley emphasized at a press conference, highlighting the gravity of the situation despite the lack of casualties.

Surveillance footage and charging documents painted a damning picture, capturing the suspects lighting fireworks, scaling fences, and entering the Harvard Medical School premises. Though both men have been released following a court appearance, their lawyers maintain optimism about resolving the case, insisting the actions were not malicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

 Global
2
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
3
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
4
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025