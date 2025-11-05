Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Ranchi: Seven Arrested, Brown Sugar Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized

Seven individuals, including two women, have been apprehended in Ranchi for drug-related offenses. Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh following separate operations. The arrests follow a tip-off about drug transport from Bihar's Sasaram to Ranchi, leading to two significant seizures and multiple arrests.

Updated: 05-11-2025 21:01 IST

In a significant development, Ranchi police have apprehended seven individuals, including two women, in connection with drug trafficking activities. The police seized brown sugar valued at Rs 30 lakh in multiple operations, highlighting an intensified crackdown on narcotics distribution within the region.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana, a woman was arrested at New Market auto stand late Tuesday, as part of an operation following a tip-off about drug transportation from Bihar's Sasaram. The arrest led to the confiscation of 92.46 gm of brown sugar.

Further investigations uncovered three accomplices and an additional haul of 140 gm of brown sugar along with Rs 2.76 lakh in cash. Another police operation near a power station in Mesra led to the arrest of three more alleged peddlers, with 12.13 gm of brown sugar and several items seized.

