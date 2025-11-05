Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

Four brothers, all serving in the Army, have been apprehended following an incident involving alleged assault on police officers at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. This startling development was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The altercation took place on Tuesday during morning prayers when the siblings reportedly tried to exit the temple via the entry gate—a move discouraged by the on-duty police. This led to a confrontation in which the accused purportedly abused and attacked the officers, resulting in torn uniforms.

Identified as Abhay Singh, Sanjay Singh, Nirbhay Singh, and Rahul Singh, all hailed from Aliganj in Etah district, the accused now face a legal case registered at the Vrindavan police station as confirmed by SP (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh.

