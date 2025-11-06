Fugitive Tuition Teacher Arrested After 24 Years on the Run

After nearly a quarter-century on the run, Muthukumar, accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2001, was apprehended in Chennai, police announced Thursday.

Muthukumar, originally from Thiruvananthapuram, had evaded authorities by changing his identity, adopting the name Sam, and working as a pastor. His long flight from justice involved hiding in various states and avoiding technology.

The breakthrough came when police, during their annual review of old cases, placed individuals connected to Muthukumar under surveillance. A suspicious phone number eventually led officers to his whereabouts. A team arrested him and presented him in court, where he was remanded in custody.