High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Close In on Terrorists in Kishtwar

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district are intensifying their efforts in a major cordon and search operation targeting suspected terrorists. Officials reported on Thursday that at least two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in a densely wooded area.

This operation follows a recent encounter in the Chatru belt, a heavily forested region, where a jawan was injured. Sources indicate the terrorists involved are suspected Pakistani nationals. Although no gunfire has been exchanged since Wednesday afternoon, drones and sniffer dogs are being employed to assist in the search.

Kishtwar, situated near the borders of Doda and Udhampur, has witnessed multiple encounters over the past seven months as security forces crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorist activities. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to strengthen efforts in this critical operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)