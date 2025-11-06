Left Menu

High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Close In on Terrorists in Kishtwar

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district are conducting a cordon and search operation to apprehend terrorists hiding in a forested area. Recent encounters between terrorists and forces have led to injuries and heightened vigilance, with reinforcements and technology utilized to track movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district are intensifying their efforts in a major cordon and search operation targeting suspected terrorists. Officials reported on Thursday that at least two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in a densely wooded area.

This operation follows a recent encounter in the Chatru belt, a heavily forested region, where a jawan was injured. Sources indicate the terrorists involved are suspected Pakistani nationals. Although no gunfire has been exchanged since Wednesday afternoon, drones and sniffer dogs are being employed to assist in the search.

Kishtwar, situated near the borders of Doda and Udhampur, has witnessed multiple encounters over the past seven months as security forces crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorist activities. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to strengthen efforts in this critical operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

