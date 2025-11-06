Sweden and Ukraine Forge New Defense Innovation Partnership

In a significant move to bolster defense collaborations, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson announced the signing of a letter of intent with Ukraine on Thursday. The agreement focuses on defense innovation and aims to establish a joint hub in Ukraine.

The strategic partnership is expected to enhance defense technologies and strengthen military ties between Sweden and Ukraine. The joint hub will serve as a center for collaborative efforts, fostering advancements in defense innovation.

This development marks a crucial step in consolidating bilateral defense relations, reflecting a commitment to innovation and shared security goals between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)