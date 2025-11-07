Left Menu

Daring Turtle Rescue: Wildlife Seizure on Doon Express

Police seized 78 Indian flapshell turtles from the Doon Express train in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. During a routine search under Operation WILEP, unclaimed bags filled with live turtles were discovered. The turtles were subsequently handed over to Dhanbad forest division officials for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, authorities seized 78 Indian flapshell turtles from a coach of the Doon Express in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday.

The operation, led by a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, was executed as part of 'Operation WILEP,' aimed at curbing wildlife smuggling. Upon arrival at Dhanbad railway station, RPF personnel conducted a search and uncovered six jute bags filled with live turtles under the seats after no passenger came forward to claim them.

Following procedural formalities, the seized turtles were transferred to the officials of the Dhanbad forest division. This incident underscores the ongoing battle against wildlife trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

