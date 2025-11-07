Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Coal Transport in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police arrested seven individuals and confiscated eight tractors for suspected illegal coal transport. Acting on a tip-off, Barkagaon police seized 27 tonnes of coal from the Mothra Ghati area. Offenders were jailed, and an FIR was filed at Barkagaon police station.

Police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have arrested seven individuals as part of a crackdown on illegal coal transportation. The operation, which also saw the seizure of eight tractors, was carried out by Barkagaon police on Thursday following a tip-off regarding the illicit activity.

Authorities reported intercepting the suspects in the Mothra Ghati area, where they seized a total of 27 tonnes of coal allegedly mined illegally. Each of the eight confiscated tractors was reportedly carrying about three tonnes of coal during its journey from Badam to Mothra Ghati.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar confirmed that the arrested drivers have been transferred to Hazaribag and were remanded in custody on Friday. An FIR has been officially lodged at Barkagaon police station to further investigate the case.

