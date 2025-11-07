Left Menu

Heated Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court's Canine Relocation Order

Animal rights activists protested a Supreme Court order to relocate stray dogs from public places to shelters, citing insufficient accommodation and potential harm to the animals. The court's decision follows a rise in dog bite incidents. Protesters argue for care and sterilization instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:29 IST
Animal lovers and caregivers took to the streets on Friday to protest a Supreme Court directive demanding the relocation of stray dogs from public spaces to designated shelters. The order, prompted by an uptick in dog bite incidents, seeks to move dogs from institutions like schools, hospitals, and transit areas.

However, demonstrators at Connaught Place in Delhi opposed the move, arguing there are no sufficient shelters, and relocating nearly 60% of the city's stray dog population would be impractical. Activist Preeti Singh emphasized the dogs' harmless nature and vowed to continue protests until the decision is withdrawn.

Protester Shakrudin criticized the plan as unfair to the animals, stating they need care rather than confinement. The protest highlights ongoing tensions over animal welfare policies following prior demonstrations in August when the court issued similar orders.

