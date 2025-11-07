Narcotics Trafficker With International Ties Seized by Rajasthan Police
The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force detained Ajay Singh Shekhawat, a wanted criminal involved in an international narcotics trafficking network. Shekhawat, from Sikar district, was wanted by Delhi Police. He smuggled drugs inside marble statues. The authorities have informed the Delhi Police about the detention.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has apprehended Ajay Singh Shekhawat, a wanted criminal linked to an international narcotics network. He had been evading Delhi Police for the last three years.
Shekhawat, who hails from Sikar district and had a Rs 20,000 reward on his head, was detained in Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar area. He was avoiding arrest in a case under the NDPS Act, Additional Director General Dinesh MN reported.
Investigations revealed that Shekhawat and his associates smuggled narcotics by hiding them inside marble statues from Sikar's Palsana area, using couriers to deliver them to Delhi, before shipping the drugs abroad. The Delhi Police have been alerted about the detention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Drones and Narcotics Recovered on Punjab Border
Massive Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted Off Mumbai Coast
Cigarette-Smuggling Syndicate Busted from Assam to Delhi
Double Trouble: Major Drug Bust in Amritsar Unveils Cross-Border Smuggling Network
DOJ Charges Chinese Researchers in Bio-Material Smuggling Case