Narcotics Trafficker With International Ties Seized by Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force detained Ajay Singh Shekhawat, a wanted criminal involved in an international narcotics trafficking network. Shekhawat, from Sikar district, was wanted by Delhi Police. He smuggled drugs inside marble statues. The authorities have informed the Delhi Police about the detention.

Updated: 07-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:31 IST
The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has apprehended Ajay Singh Shekhawat, a wanted criminal linked to an international narcotics network. He had been evading Delhi Police for the last three years.

Shekhawat, who hails from Sikar district and had a Rs 20,000 reward on his head, was detained in Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar area. He was avoiding arrest in a case under the NDPS Act, Additional Director General Dinesh MN reported.

Investigations revealed that Shekhawat and his associates smuggled narcotics by hiding them inside marble statues from Sikar's Palsana area, using couriers to deliver them to Delhi, before shipping the drugs abroad. The Delhi Police have been alerted about the detention.

