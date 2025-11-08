Illegal Bangladeshi Residents Arrested Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
Two Bangladeshi women were arrested in Dehradun, India for illegal residency during a security operation before Prime Minister Modi's visit. Identified as Swati Upadhyay and Shivli Akhtar, they confessed to crossing the border illegally and marrying Indian citizens. They will be deported based on Bangladeshi IDs found on their phones.
In a significant security operation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun, two Bangladeshi women residing illegally in India were arrested on Friday. The operation occurred in Patel Nagar and was part of security measures for the event marking the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's statehood on November 9.
The detained women, identified as Swati Upadhyay alias Mariam from Barguna, and Shivli Akhtar alias Jolly alias Sana from Comilla, confessed to having entered India illegally. They met in Delhi before moving together to Dehradun.
During interrogation, it was revealed that they had married Indian citizens to stay in the country. Authorities recovered Bangladeshi identity cards from their phones, which will facilitate their deportation according to legal procedures.
