Portland Protests: Court Blocks Trump's Military Deployment

A federal judge ruled against Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, citing an unlawful use of military force in the city. This marks the first permanent blockage of military intervention in protests under Trump's administration, with potential appeals leading to the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump

A legal battle unfolds as a federal judge has permanently blocked former President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, in a controversial move during the city's protests. This ruling, made by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, represents a significant defeat for the Trump administration's approach to protest management.

Judge Immergut, appointed by Trump himself, rejected claims from the administration that protesters constituted a rebellion necessitating military intervention. Her decision aligns with long-standing norms against deploying military force on domestic soil, which Trump's actions had challenged.

With the Trump administration likely to appeal this decision, the case may escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court. The legal challenge was initiated by the City of Portland and Oregon's Attorney General, accusing the administration of exaggerating protest violence to justify military deployment.

