Left Menu

FIR against man for Rs 10 lakh power theft in Thane

Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity valued at Rs 10.25 lakh, officials said on Sunday.The accused, a resident of Nizampura in Bhiwandi area, allegedly bypassed the official meter and illegally drew power directly from a nearby mini section pillar, as per a complaint filed by an official of the private power supply company.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:05 IST
FIR against man for Rs 10 lakh power theft in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity valued at Rs 10.25 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, a resident of Nizampura in Bhiwandi area, allegedly bypassed the official meter and illegally drew power directly from a nearby mini section pillar, as per a complaint filed by an official of the private power supply company. The theft was detected during a routine inspection conducted by a team from the electric supply company. The power company calculated the total amount involved in the crime as Rs 10,25,315, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Based on the complaint, the police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the Electricity Act, 2003 and were conducting a probe into it, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

 India
2
Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

 Bangladesh
3
Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

 India
4
SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025