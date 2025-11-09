FIR against man for Rs 10 lakh power theft in Thane

Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity valued at Rs 10.25 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, a resident of Nizampura in Bhiwandi area, allegedly bypassed the official meter and illegally drew power directly from a nearby mini section pillar, as per a complaint filed by an official of the private power supply company. The theft was detected during a routine inspection conducted by a team from the electric supply company. The power company calculated the total amount involved in the crime as Rs 10,25,315, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Based on the complaint, the police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the Electricity Act, 2003 and were conducting a probe into it, the official said.

