Doctor's Arrest Unveils Terror Plot Across Regions

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, a female doctor from Lucknow was apprehended, authorities revealed on Monday. An AK-47 rifle was discovered in her vehicle, officials stated, unraveling a comprehensive terror network.

Dr. Shaheen's arrest, along with seven individuals, which included other medical professionals, marks a significant advancement in disrupting terrorist activities. The operation uncovered 2,900 kg of explosives linked to the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind groups.

Conducted collaboratively by police from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, along with central agencies, this operation highlights a substantial breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts. Details on the timing of these arrests remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)