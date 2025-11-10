Left Menu

Doctor's Arrest Unveils Terror Plot Across Regions

A female doctor from Lucknow, along with seven others, was arrested for involvement in a terror module spread across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. An AK-47 was found in her car. The arrests led to the seizure of explosives and spotlighted a significant terror network involving prominent terror groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:16 IST
Doctor's Arrest Unveils Terror Plot Across Regions
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, a female doctor from Lucknow was apprehended, authorities revealed on Monday. An AK-47 rifle was discovered in her vehicle, officials stated, unraveling a comprehensive terror network.

Dr. Shaheen's arrest, along with seven individuals, which included other medical professionals, marks a significant advancement in disrupting terrorist activities. The operation uncovered 2,900 kg of explosives linked to the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind groups.

Conducted collaboratively by police from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, along with central agencies, this operation highlights a substantial breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts. Details on the timing of these arrests remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
2
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025