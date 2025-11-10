Doctor's Arrest Unveils Terror Plot Across Regions
A female doctor from Lucknow, along with seven others, was arrested for involvement in a terror module spread across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. An AK-47 was found in her car. The arrests led to the seizure of explosives and spotlighted a significant terror network involving prominent terror groups.
In a significant crackdown on terrorism, a female doctor from Lucknow was apprehended, authorities revealed on Monday. An AK-47 rifle was discovered in her vehicle, officials stated, unraveling a comprehensive terror network.
Dr. Shaheen's arrest, along with seven individuals, which included other medical professionals, marks a significant advancement in disrupting terrorist activities. The operation uncovered 2,900 kg of explosives linked to the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind groups.
Conducted collaboratively by police from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, along with central agencies, this operation highlights a substantial breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts. Details on the timing of these arrests remain undisclosed.
