Left Menu

Mystery Blaze in Jammu: Man Found Engulfed in Flames

A 55-year-old man named Puran Chand was found in flames on the outskirts of Jammu. He was rushed to a hospital, and authorities are investigating the incident. Police urge against speculation until official information is verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:28 IST
Mystery Blaze in Jammu: Man Found Engulfed in Flames
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man was discovered engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, causing a swift response from police and local residents who transported him to a nearby hospital.

The man, identified as Puran Chand and residing in R S Pura, was found completely ablaze near Ring Road in the Kotli Mian Fateh area, under Miran Sahib police jurisdiction, officials reported.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, and the public is urged to refrain from speculation. A forensic team collected evidence, and a case has been lodged as the inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

 India
2
Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

 Portugal
3
IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

 India
4
Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Technologies

Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Techn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025