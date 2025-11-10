Mystery Blaze in Jammu: Man Found Engulfed in Flames
A 55-year-old man named Puran Chand was found in flames on the outskirts of Jammu. He was rushed to a hospital, and authorities are investigating the incident. Police urge against speculation until official information is verified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man was discovered engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, causing a swift response from police and local residents who transported him to a nearby hospital.
The man, identified as Puran Chand and residing in R S Pura, was found completely ablaze near Ring Road in the Kotli Mian Fateh area, under Miran Sahib police jurisdiction, officials reported.
Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, and the public is urged to refrain from speculation. A forensic team collected evidence, and a case has been lodged as the inquiry continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- police
- investigation
- fire
- man
- hospital
- Puran Chand
- evidence
- forensic
- speculation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Continental Hospitals Launches Next-Gen Biobank to Revolutionize Global Biomedical Research
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized: Bollywood Legend’s Health Update Awaited
Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu
Sudip Roy Barman's Solo Mission: Congress Goes It Alone in Tripura 2028
BBC Chairman Apologizes for Editing Error in Trump Documentary