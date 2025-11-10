Mystery Blaze in Jammu: Man Found Engulfed in Flames

A 55-year-old man was discovered engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, causing a swift response from police and local residents who transported him to a nearby hospital.

The man, identified as Puran Chand and residing in R S Pura, was found completely ablaze near Ring Road in the Kotli Mian Fateh area, under Miran Sahib police jurisdiction, officials reported.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, and the public is urged to refrain from speculation. A forensic team collected evidence, and a case has been lodged as the inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)