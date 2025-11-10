Constable Arrested for Teenage Harassment

An unsettling incident unfolded as a police constable was apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest came after the constable was accused of sexually harassing a teenage girl.

While posted at Brahmadesam police station, the constable allegedly offered a ride to a 17-year-old walking on the Tindivanam-Marakkanam Road on November 5 and proceeded to harass her, according to police sources.

Prompt action was taken by Tindivanam's All Women Police unit, who responded to the family's complaint by arresting the accused, Ilango. The constable has since been remanded, ensuring justice proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)