Left Menu

Constable Arrested for Teenage Harassment

A police constable from Brahmadesam was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl. The incident occurred on the Tindivanam-Marakkanam Road. Following the family's complaint, Tindivanam All Women Police arrested and remanded the constable Ilango.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:04 IST
Constable Arrested for Teenage Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling incident unfolded as a police constable was apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest came after the constable was accused of sexually harassing a teenage girl.

While posted at Brahmadesam police station, the constable allegedly offered a ride to a 17-year-old walking on the Tindivanam-Marakkanam Road on November 5 and proceeded to harass her, according to police sources.

Prompt action was taken by Tindivanam's All Women Police unit, who responded to the family's complaint by arresting the accused, Ilango. The constable has since been remanded, ensuring justice proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal

Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal

 Global
2
Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

 India
3
Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025