Massive Liquor Seizure Unveils Smuggling Route to Bihar

In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, Jharkhand police seized illegal foreign liquor valued at more than Rs 77.64 lakh in Ranchi and Koderma districts. The operation, conducted by vigilant law enforcement teams, unveiled a smuggling route targeting the dry state of Bihar.

The first truck, intercepted by Namkum police, was found carrying around 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor with an estimated worth of Rs 61.14 lakh. Despite the quick action, the driver managed to flee from the scene, leaving behind a significant clue to the operation's magnitude.

Meanwhile, in Koderma, police confiscated another truck loaded with illegal liquor, estimated at Rs 16.5 lakh. One driver was arrested, and during interrogation, he revealed that the consignment was transshipped from Asansol, West Bengal, aimed at Biharsharif in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)