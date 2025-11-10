Left Menu

Massive Liquor Seizure Unveils Smuggling Route to Bihar

Police in Jharkhand's Ranchi and Koderma districts intercepted illegal foreign liquor worth over Rs 77.64 lakh. The seized shipments, from two trucks, were meant for Bihar, a dry state. Officials arrested one driver linked to the smuggling operation, which reportedly originated in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:22 IST
Massive Liquor Seizure Unveils Smuggling Route to Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, Jharkhand police seized illegal foreign liquor valued at more than Rs 77.64 lakh in Ranchi and Koderma districts. The operation, conducted by vigilant law enforcement teams, unveiled a smuggling route targeting the dry state of Bihar.

The first truck, intercepted by Namkum police, was found carrying around 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor with an estimated worth of Rs 61.14 lakh. Despite the quick action, the driver managed to flee from the scene, leaving behind a significant clue to the operation's magnitude.

Meanwhile, in Koderma, police confiscated another truck loaded with illegal liquor, estimated at Rs 16.5 lakh. One driver was arrested, and during interrogation, he revealed that the consignment was transshipped from Asansol, West Bengal, aimed at Biharsharif in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub

U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub

 Kenya
2
India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

 India
3
RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Banking

RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Bank...

 India
4
Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025