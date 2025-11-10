Red Fort Blast: A Tragic Evening in New Delhi

A devastating explosion shook the vicinity of the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, leading to the deaths of at least eight individuals and injuring several others. The powerful blast also destroyed multiple cars parked nearby, officials reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly responded to the incident, taking stock of the situation. He communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah for further assessment of the circumstances, emphasizing the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha provided insights into the incident, stating that the explosion took place in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and those responsible for this tragic event.