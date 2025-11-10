Ramban Police Intensify Crackdown on Kashmir Sympathisers
Police in Ramban district have escalated their efforts against sympathisers and over ground workers linked to Kashmir natives in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The initiative includes increased scrutiny of SIM vendors, enhanced highway security, and coordinated operations with army and CRPF units to curb anti-national activities.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Ramban district have ramped up their initiative to dismantle networks of sympathisers and over ground workers (OGWs) associated with Jammu and Kashmir natives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Efforts to enhance security in the region include rigorous scrutiny of SIM card vendors and fortified security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. District Police, led by Senior Superintendent Arun Gupta, are spearheading these measures.
Cordon-and-search operations across various subdivisions, along with strengthening the security grid in tandem with the Indian Army and CRPF, highlight the district's commitment to thwart anti-national elements. The public has been urged to report any suspicious activities to authorities.
