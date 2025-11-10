Ramban Police Intensify Crackdown on Kashmir Sympathisers

Authorities in Ramban district have ramped up their initiative to dismantle networks of sympathisers and over ground workers (OGWs) associated with Jammu and Kashmir natives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Efforts to enhance security in the region include rigorous scrutiny of SIM card vendors and fortified security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. District Police, led by Senior Superintendent Arun Gupta, are spearheading these measures.

Cordon-and-search operations across various subdivisions, along with strengthening the security grid in tandem with the Indian Army and CRPF, highlight the district's commitment to thwart anti-national elements. The public has been urged to report any suspicious activities to authorities.

