Ramban Police Intensify Crackdown on Kashmir Sympathisers

Police in Ramban district have escalated their efforts against sympathisers and over ground workers linked to Kashmir natives in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The initiative includes increased scrutiny of SIM vendors, enhanced highway security, and coordinated operations with army and CRPF units to curb anti-national activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ramban district have ramped up their initiative to dismantle networks of sympathisers and over ground workers (OGWs) associated with Jammu and Kashmir natives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Efforts to enhance security in the region include rigorous scrutiny of SIM card vendors and fortified security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. District Police, led by Senior Superintendent Arun Gupta, are spearheading these measures.

Cordon-and-search operations across various subdivisions, along with strengthening the security grid in tandem with the Indian Army and CRPF, highlight the district's commitment to thwart anti-national elements. The public has been urged to report any suspicious activities to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

