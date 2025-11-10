Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

Following a tragic explosion in Delhi's Red Fort area, resulting in several casualties, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed state police to bolster security arrangements across Odisha, with particular focus on major festivals like the Bali Jatra in Cuttack.

The CM expressed confidence in the central government's ability to thoroughly investigate and bring perpetrators to justice. Majhi emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety, especially during large gatherings, directing police forces to heightened vigilance.

The state's police have responded by increasing security at significant religious sites, including the Shree Jagannath Temple, and at strategic locations such as railway stations and the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, ensuring the safety of citizens during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)