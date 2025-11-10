Mumbai Customs Seize Rs 13.84 Crore in Airport Bust

Mumbai Customs officials have successfully confiscated narcotics and gold amounting to Rs 13.84 crore during a series of operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The operations led to the arrest of six passengers arriving from various international locations. The seizures occurred from November 6 to 9, and involved travelers from Bangkok, Phuket, and Nairobi.

Among the confiscated items were hydroponic weed hidden inside trolley bags and 22-carat melted gold, with further investigations underway to trace international smuggling connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)