Mumbai Customs Seize Rs 13.84 Crore in Airport Bust
Mumbai Customs seized narcotics and gold worth Rs 13.84 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Six international travelers were arrested. The seizures included hydroponic weed from Bangkok, Phuket, and gold from Nairobi. The busts were conducted based on intelligence and passenger profiling, aiming to curb smuggling networks.
Mumbai Customs officials have successfully confiscated narcotics and gold amounting to Rs 13.84 crore during a series of operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The operations led to the arrest of six passengers arriving from various international locations. The seizures occurred from November 6 to 9, and involved travelers from Bangkok, Phuket, and Nairobi.
Among the confiscated items were hydroponic weed hidden inside trolley bags and 22-carat melted gold, with further investigations underway to trace international smuggling connections.
