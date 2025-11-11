Left Menu

From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. The former al-Qaeda commander seeks to end Syria's isolation and lift U.S. sanctions. Sharaa's visit marks a significant shift as U.S. policy pivots toward supporting Syria's diplomatic and economic reintegration.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:09 IST
The United States saw a unique diplomatic development Monday as President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. Once considered a notorious figure on the terrorist blacklist, Sharaa is now a pivotal political figure pushing for Syria's reintegration onto the global stage.

The visit represents a noteworthy pivot from his past as a rebel leader who ousted Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa, aiming to depict himself as a moderate leader, hopes to achieve the full removal of the stringent U.S. sanctions. In conjunction with the meeting, the U.S. Treasury extended sanctions relief for Syria, signaling a potential shift towards normalizing relations further.

The months ahead could see significant geopolitical changes, as Sharaa's government joins a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State. Reports of foiled assassination plots highlight the delicate and dangerous path Sharaa must navigate as he strives to lead Syria toward a more peaceful and prosperous future.

