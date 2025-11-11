From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. The former al-Qaeda commander seeks to end Syria's isolation and lift U.S. sanctions. Sharaa's visit marks a significant shift as U.S. policy pivots toward supporting Syria's diplomatic and economic reintegration.
The United States saw a unique diplomatic development Monday as President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. Once considered a notorious figure on the terrorist blacklist, Sharaa is now a pivotal political figure pushing for Syria's reintegration onto the global stage.
The visit represents a noteworthy pivot from his past as a rebel leader who ousted Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa, aiming to depict himself as a moderate leader, hopes to achieve the full removal of the stringent U.S. sanctions. In conjunction with the meeting, the U.S. Treasury extended sanctions relief for Syria, signaling a potential shift towards normalizing relations further.
The months ahead could see significant geopolitical changes, as Sharaa's government joins a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State. Reports of foiled assassination plots highlight the delicate and dangerous path Sharaa must navigate as he strives to lead Syria toward a more peaceful and prosperous future.
ALSO READ
Lukoil Faces Global Challenges Amid U.S. Sanctions
Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia
Amit Shah Praises PM Modi's Swift Action Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stance Against Terrorism
Iran Stands Firm on Nuclear and Missile Programs Amid U.S. Sanctions