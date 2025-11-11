Red Fort Blast Sparks High Alert: Investigation Widens
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a blast near the Red Fort, linked to a terror module in Faridabad. Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a security review as investigations unfold. The explosion, which killed nine and injured 20, has placed the capital on high alert.
The Delhi Police have initiated a probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act into a blast near the Red Fort. This attack, suspected to be linked to a terror module in Faridabad, left nine dead and 20 injured.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene a high-level security meeting in response to the incident, attended by top officials including the Union Home Secretary and the Director of Intelligence Bureau. The meeting aims to fortify security measures across the capital.
Raids are underway as police focus on Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident suspected of driving the vehicle used in the explosion. Intensified security checks are in place at key locations, with heightened vigilance at borders, airports, and transport stations.
Terror Unleashed: Red Fort Explosion Linked to Faridabad Module
