TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

In the aftermath of a tragic blast in Delhi that resulted in the death of at least 12 people, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has vehemently criticized the Ministry of Home Affairs for its alleged lapses in internal security.

The explosion, which occurred near the Red Fort metro station, has raised significant concerns over the capital's safety protocols. Banerjee, who holds a prominent position as the TMC national general secretary, expressed deep sorrow and pain for the victims and their families.

He called for a thorough, time-bound investigation by a Special Investigation Team under court supervision, urging accountability and transparency. The Delhi Police, operating under the Union Home Ministry and holding primary responsibility for maintaining law and order, must answer for these lapses, Banerjee insisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)