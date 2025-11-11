Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Neutralized
In a major operation, six Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the effort as a step towards eradicating the Maoist threat. Additional forces were deployed, and operations are ongoing to apprehend further insurgents.
In a significant development, six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, according to police reports.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the operation, calling it a critical advancement in combatting the Maoist insurgency. The gunfight commenced around 10 am in the Indravati National Park area, after security forces received intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed.
Security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were actively involved. The encounter site revealed the bodies of six Maoists armed with automatic weapons. Additional forces have been deployed to the area to ensure no Maoist cadres escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
