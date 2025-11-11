Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Neutralized

In a major operation, six Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the effort as a step towards eradicating the Maoist threat. Additional forces were deployed, and operations are ongoing to apprehend further insurgents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:33 IST
Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Neutralized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, according to police reports.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the operation, calling it a critical advancement in combatting the Maoist insurgency. The gunfight commenced around 10 am in the Indravati National Park area, after security forces received intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed.

Security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were actively involved. The encounter site revealed the bodies of six Maoists armed with automatic weapons. Additional forces have been deployed to the area to ensure no Maoist cadres escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

 India
3
Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

 India
4
In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025