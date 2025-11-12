Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian 'Stavrolen' Plant
The Ukrainian military reported a successful strike on the 'Stavrolen' plant in Russia's Stavropol krai. The attack led to explosions and a subsequent fire. This plant is reported to manufacture components for drones and other military equipment for Russia.
The Ukrainian military has successfully executed an attack on Russia's 'Stavrolen' plant located in Stavropol krai, as reported on Wednesday.
According to Ukraine's General Staff, the strike resulted in explosions followed by a fire at the targeted facility.
This plant is known for producing components essential for drones and various other types of Russian military gear.
