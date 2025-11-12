Major Arrests in Odisha Recruitment Scam Uncover New Details

In a significant development, Odisha police arrested Sagar Kumar Gouda in connection with the ongoing sub-inspector recruitment scam investigation. Gouda is believed to have been pivotal in orchestrating the operations of the 'Balasore module', working closely with the key accused, Sankar Prusty.

The arrest count now stands at 126, encompassing 114 aspirants, who have been granted bail. Gouda's role included coordinating logistics and the execution of plans. His recent travel to Digha was linked to arranging accommodations for a group of aspirants.

This multi-crore scandal involves the collection of hefty sums from aspirants, promising them 'special coaching' and job placements. Following state government recommendations, the CBI will further probe the scam, which might be valued at Rs 1,000 crore, as claimed by Prusty, the mastermind.