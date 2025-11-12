Left Menu

Major Arrests in Odisha Recruitment Scam Uncover New Details

Sagar Kumar Gouda, linked to the Odisha recruitment scam, was arrested, marking a total of 126 arrests. Gouda was integral to the Balasore module's operations. The CBI is set to probe the multi-crore scam involving inflated fees for job aspirants who were supposed to receive coaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:57 IST
Major Arrests in Odisha Recruitment Scam Uncover New Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha police arrested Sagar Kumar Gouda in connection with the ongoing sub-inspector recruitment scam investigation. Gouda is believed to have been pivotal in orchestrating the operations of the 'Balasore module', working closely with the key accused, Sankar Prusty.

The arrest count now stands at 126, encompassing 114 aspirants, who have been granted bail. Gouda's role included coordinating logistics and the execution of plans. His recent travel to Digha was linked to arranging accommodations for a group of aspirants.

This multi-crore scandal involves the collection of hefty sums from aspirants, promising them 'special coaching' and job placements. Following state government recommendations, the CBI will further probe the scam, which might be valued at Rs 1,000 crore, as claimed by Prusty, the mastermind.

TRENDING

1
Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

 Global
2
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
3
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
4
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025