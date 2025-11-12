Tragedy Strikes: Six Killed in Ghana Military Recruitment Stampede
A stampede at a military recruitment exercise in Accra, Ghana, resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. The incident occurred when applicants violated security measures by arriving early, causing chaos. Victims were taken to a military hospital for treatment.
A tragic incident unfolded in Accra, Ghana, as a stampede at a military recruitment event led to the loss of six lives, according to the country's military officials.
The chaos erupted when a large number of applicants disregarded established security protocols and entered the stadium prematurely, creating a dangerous surge.
Numerous injuries were reported, with victims swiftly transported to a military hospital for urgent medical attention.
