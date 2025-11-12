Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Six Killed in Ghana Military Recruitment Stampede

A stampede at a military recruitment exercise in Accra, Ghana, resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. The incident occurred when applicants violated security measures by arriving early, causing chaos. Victims were taken to a military hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Six Killed in Ghana Military Recruitment Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

A tragic incident unfolded in Accra, Ghana, as a stampede at a military recruitment event led to the loss of six lives, according to the country's military officials.

The chaos erupted when a large number of applicants disregarded established security protocols and entered the stadium prematurely, creating a dangerous surge.

Numerous injuries were reported, with victims swiftly transported to a military hospital for urgent medical attention.

TRENDING

1
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
2
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
3
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
4
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025