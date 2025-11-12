Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Clerk Arrested, Judge Wanted in Mumbai Land Dispute

A Mumbai civil clerk-cum-typist has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of an additional sessions judge in a land dispute case. The judge is named as a wanted suspect under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case unfolds amid a series of negotiations, demands, and anti-corruption measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming case of corruption has surfaced in Mumbai, where a civil clerk-cum-typist was apprehended for allegedly taking a Rs 15 lakh bribe on behalf of a judge in a land dispute case, according to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

This unprecedented case has seen Judge Ejazuddin Salauddin Kazi booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly being involved in the bribery. Initial demands started at Rs 25 lakh from a complainant, who alleged coercive possession of land.

The ACB took action after the complainant reported repeated demands for a bribe. The investigations revealed a convoluted corruption network, with Vasudeo's arrest leading the operation against further bribery. Judge Kazi, now wanted, continues to elude police as the probe continues.

