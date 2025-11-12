Justice Served: Sarpanch's Killers Sentenced

A significant judgment was delivered by a local court on Wednesday concerning a 2020 murder case. Bharat was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1.10 lakh. This verdict relates to the murder of Alipur village Sarpanch Manoj Kumar.

The court also sentenced four accomplices, identified as Mukesh alias Prince, Mohit Lamba, Punit, and Anmol, to seven years in jail with a fine of Rs 25,000 each. The decision came after reviewing evidence, witness statements, and the charge sheet filed by authorities.

The crime occurred on July 15, 2020, triggering a thorough police investigation leading to arrests and judicial custody. Gurugram police played a key role in bringing the perpetrators to justice with this latest verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)