Justice Served: Sarpanch's Killers Sentenced

A local court has sentenced Bharat to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 1.10 lakh for the 2020 murder of Alipur village Sarpanch Manoj Kumar. Four others involved received seven-year jail terms. The crime was investigated by Sohna City police, leading to the successful conviction of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:33 IST
A significant judgment was delivered by a local court on Wednesday concerning a 2020 murder case. Bharat was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1.10 lakh. This verdict relates to the murder of Alipur village Sarpanch Manoj Kumar.

The court also sentenced four accomplices, identified as Mukesh alias Prince, Mohit Lamba, Punit, and Anmol, to seven years in jail with a fine of Rs 25,000 each. The decision came after reviewing evidence, witness statements, and the charge sheet filed by authorities.

The crime occurred on July 15, 2020, triggering a thorough police investigation leading to arrests and judicial custody. Gurugram police played a key role in bringing the perpetrators to justice with this latest verdict.

