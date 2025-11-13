In the midst of a brutal energy crisis caused by relentless Russian assaults, Ukraine faces a grave corruption scandal involving its state-owned energy sector. The revelation has not only prompted resignations from top officials but also raised questions about corruption reaching the highest echelons of government.

Anti-corruption agencies, which faced scrutiny and attempted curtailment earlier, unveiled a 15-month investigation. This probe uncovered a kickback scheme within the nuclear sector, allegedly involving close associates of President Zelenskyy. The scandal arrives at a critical time, with Ukraine seeking European financial assistance to address energy shortages.

As Ukraine's European partners express concern, the situation threatens the integrity and trust in Ukraine's leadership. The investigators continue to probe, even as Ukraine's forces persist under Russian attacks. The outcome of this scandal could shape future international relations and aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)