Left Menu

Civil Clerk's Arrest Unveils Corruption Scandal in Judicial System

A civil clerk was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe on behalf of an additional sessions judge, Ejazuddin Salauddin Kazi. The incident, involving a land dispute case, marks a rare instance of a judge being booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:23 IST
Civil Clerk's Arrest Unveils Corruption Scandal in Judicial System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a civil clerk-cum-typist for allegedly accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe on behalf of an additional sessions judge. The judge, Ejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, is now a wanted accused, marking a rare instance of judicial corruption.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation revealed that a demand for Rs 25 lakh was initially made by the clerk, Chandrakant Vasudeo, to influence a land dispute case. Negotiations saw the sum reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Vasudeo was apprehended after arranging the payment at the judge's behest.

The case highlights systemic issues as both Vasudeo and Judge Kazi face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Authorities continue to investigate, while Vasudeo remains in police custody and Judge Kazi evades arrest.

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
2
US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

 United States
3
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
4
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025