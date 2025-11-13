Civil Clerk's Arrest Unveils Corruption Scandal in Judicial System

In a significant development, Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a civil clerk-cum-typist for allegedly accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe on behalf of an additional sessions judge. The judge, Ejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, is now a wanted accused, marking a rare instance of judicial corruption.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation revealed that a demand for Rs 25 lakh was initially made by the clerk, Chandrakant Vasudeo, to influence a land dispute case. Negotiations saw the sum reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Vasudeo was apprehended after arranging the payment at the judge's behest.

The case highlights systemic issues as both Vasudeo and Judge Kazi face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Authorities continue to investigate, while Vasudeo remains in police custody and Judge Kazi evades arrest.