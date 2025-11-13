Left Menu

Assam's Crackdown on Offensive Social Media Posts After Delhi Blast

In Assam, 15 individuals have been arrested for posting 'offensive' content on social media after the Delhi blast. The crackdown follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive to identify and apprehend those supportive of violence. Authorities are investigating connections with foreign entities. Screenshots of deleted posts are being retained as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:00 IST
Assam's Crackdown on Offensive Social Media Posts After Delhi Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, authorities have intensified actions against individuals alleged to have posted offensive content on social media following the recent Delhi blast, apprehending a total of 15 people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests and emphasized that the police remain resolute against those glorifying violence.

A broader investigation is underway to probe any international links, with the government retaining evidence from now-deleted posts to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
2
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India
3
India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

 India
4
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025