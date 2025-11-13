Assam's Crackdown on Offensive Social Media Posts After Delhi Blast

In Assam, authorities have intensified actions against individuals alleged to have posted offensive content on social media following the recent Delhi blast, apprehending a total of 15 people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests and emphasized that the police remain resolute against those glorifying violence.

A broader investigation is underway to probe any international links, with the government retaining evidence from now-deleted posts to ensure accountability.

