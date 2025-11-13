Assam's Crackdown on Offensive Social Media Posts After Delhi Blast
In Assam, 15 individuals have been arrested for posting 'offensive' content on social media after the Delhi blast. The crackdown follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive to identify and apprehend those supportive of violence. Authorities are investigating connections with foreign entities. Screenshots of deleted posts are being retained as evidence.
In Assam, authorities have intensified actions against individuals alleged to have posted offensive content on social media following the recent Delhi blast, apprehending a total of 15 people.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests and emphasized that the police remain resolute against those glorifying violence.
A broader investigation is underway to probe any international links, with the government retaining evidence from now-deleted posts to ensure accountability.
