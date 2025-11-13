Massive Customs Duty Evasion Uncovered in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into a substantial customs duty evasion case in Delhi involve a sum of Rs 190 crore. Searches were executed at the business premises of Vikas Garg and his employees, who are accused of fabricating export documents purporting shipments to Nepal and Bangladesh.

Investigation reveals that the central focus of these probes is M/s Titan Sea & Air Services Pvt Ltd. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initially registered the FIR leading to this crackdown by ED officials. Entities were reportedly set up outside India under employee names to facilitate these fraudulent transactions.

The alleged modus operandi involved creating fictitious export-related documents, such as invoices and shipping bills, thereby portraying transactions as international exports while actually selling the goods within India, avoiding significant customs duties. Authorities are delving deeper into the network to trace the full extent of the fraud.