Drone Surveillance Uncovers Illegal Sand Mining Operation in Nanded

In a significant crackdown, Nanded's rural police have dismantled a thriving illegal sand mining operation exploiting the Godavari riverbed. Utilizing drone technology, police operatives unveiled hidden machinery and nabbed those responsible for orchestrating the illicit activities.

The unprecedented raid, part of a special campaign dubbed 'Flush Out', was carried out under the aegis of Inspector Omkant Chincholkar and spanned multiple locations from Kaleshwar to Kallal. It led to the confiscation of mechanical engines, rafts, and boats, amounting to a seizure worth over Rs 1 crore.

The operation witnessed the apprehension of 19 men, including migrant laborers and local proprietors, all of whom face charges under specific sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Land Revenue Act. Some tools were destroyed on-site to thwart future illicit endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)