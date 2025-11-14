Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Palestinians in the West Bank village of Deir Istiya resumed their weekly communal prayers in a mosque that had been vandalized. The villagers cleared derogatory graffiti, broken glass, and burn marks allegedly left by Jewish settlers amid a rise in hostilities.

Reports indicate that the mosque was attacked on Wednesday night, with settlers smashing windows, spraying offensive slogans, and attempting to set it on fire. Despite the presence of Israeli security forces on the scene, no suspects have been identified or arrested as of now.

UN records highlight a significant increase in West Bank attacks this October, with tensions escalating as Palestinians strive to maintain their aspirational state on disputed lands. The international community views the settlements as illegal, although Israel asserts historical claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)