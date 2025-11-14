Left Menu

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Palestinians in Deir Istiya, West Bank, gathered for communal prayers after restoring their mosque, which was vandalized by settlers. The attack is part of a surge in settler violence, as UN reports 264 incidents in October. Israel's military condemned the violence but made no arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:53 IST
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinians in the West Bank village of Deir Istiya resumed their weekly communal prayers in a mosque that had been vandalized. The villagers cleared derogatory graffiti, broken glass, and burn marks allegedly left by Jewish settlers amid a rise in hostilities.

Reports indicate that the mosque was attacked on Wednesday night, with settlers smashing windows, spraying offensive slogans, and attempting to set it on fire. Despite the presence of Israeli security forces on the scene, no suspects have been identified or arrested as of now.

UN records highlight a significant increase in West Bank attacks this October, with tensions escalating as Palestinians strive to maintain their aspirational state on disputed lands. The international community views the settlements as illegal, although Israel asserts historical claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

