Smuggling Drama: Illicit Liquor Bust on Mumbai-Agra Highway
Ashish Amarchand Firodiya was arrested with illicit liquor worth Rs 11 lakh on the Mumbai-Agra highway. The liquor, manufactured in Punjab, was unauthorized for sale in Maharashtra. Firodiya, a history-sheeter with multiple cases, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
Nashik police detained Ashish Amarchand Firodiya after intercepting a tempo carrying illicit liquor worth Rs 11 lakh on the Mumbai-Agra highway. The arrest occurred late Thursday night following a tip-off.
The illicit liquor, reportedly manufactured in Punjab, was en route for unauthorized sale in Maharashtra. Officers disclosed that Firodiya smuggled the contraband across state lines, violating legal restrictions.
Firodiya, relisted as a history-sheeter, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act, with seven prior cases logged at various Nashik police stations.
